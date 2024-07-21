5 Packers With Most Clout Heading Into Training Camp
4. Elgton Jenkins
Elgton Jenkins is the second-oldest player on the Packers' offense (Andre Dillard beats him by just a couple of months). He will mentor the next wave of Green Bay's offensive line.
Jenkins has solidified himself at left guard after bouncing around positions for a couple of years. Since he's set in his ways, he should have more time and opportunity to help his other teammates.
Jacob Monk, Sean Rhyan, Donovan Jennings, Jordan Morgan, and Rasheed Walker are trying to establish themselves at various levels with the Packers. Jenkins' positional versatility and knowledge should allow him to help all of them on and off the field.
Building the next group of Green Bay's offensive line is critical. Josh Myers will be a free agent next season, and Rhyan, Tom, and Walker will follow him in 2025. The Packers won't be able to re-sign them all, so they must begin developing the next wave.
5. Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander was not elected captain last year and made his frustrations known. At one point, he even crashed a coin toss and earned a one-game suspension as a result. However, it's up to him to change his teammates' perceptions of his leadership abilities.
Alexander has a vibrant personality that stands out like a sore thumb. There's no need for him to tone it down, but he does need to channel it into productivity. Players like Carrington Valentine, Kalen King, and even Eric Stokes look up to him. How he shows up every day impacts not only himself but also his teammates.
