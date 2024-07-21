5 Packers With Most Clout Heading Into Training Camp
2. AJ Dillon
AJ Dillon's first and biggest priority is what he does on the field. He has more to prove than anyone on this list in terms of roster security. Green Bay brought him back on a low-risk deal they could easily move on from at any point in training camp, preseason, or even the regular season.
That's the result of declining play since he entered the NFL. He finished with a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry on 178 attempts last season. As a result, he'll have to battle third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd for playing time behind new starting running back Josh Jacobs.
Obviously, what Dillon does on the field will impact the Packers. There was a clear drop-off when Aaron Jones wasn't in the game last season, and Dillon must shrink that gap with Jacobs this year.
However, his vibes in the locker room and how he treats Lloyd will go a long way. He could sit and pout as the Packers are trying to move on from him, or he could prioritize the greater good of the team. Only time will tell.
3. Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark is another of the rare veterans on the Packers' roster. He's the elder statesman of the defensive line, a group filled with young players and loads of potential.
Clark is also entering a contract year. He hopes to get one more big extension in his career, but that isn't guaranteed.
Will it affect his play if he doesn't agree to a new deal with the team before training camp begins? He and Jordan Love could be in similar situations, and they have to be professionals and not let it bother them how they show up on or off the field.