5 Packers With a Lot of Preseason Hype
Kalen King
We feature two rookies on this page, leading off with seventh-round selection Kalen King. Just a year ago, King was projected as a potential first-round pick, but a poor season at Penn State killed his draft stock.
Fortunately, the Packers' coaching staff appears to have gotten the first-round version of King in training camp and to start the preseason. King is best as a slot cornerback which is perfect for Green Bay. They already have Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine on the outside.
Meanwhile, Keisean Nixon has been inconsistent in the slot and doesn't have a long history of playing the position at a high level. King is still a ways from challenging Nixon for any significant playing time, but he seems to have solidified a roster spot at this point in the preseason. That's no small feat for a seventh-round pick.
Evan Williams
Evan Williams has been one of the most impressive rookies for the Packers so far (in a much smaller draft class than the Packers hoped, considering Jordan Morgan, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty'ron Hopper, and Marshawn Lloyd have all missed significant time due to injuries).
Javon Bullard looks to have the edge as the starting safety opposite Xavier McKinney. Still, Williams is making it extremely difficult for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to keep him off the field. Fortunately, McKinney can play all over the field, and Bullard can move to the slot, giving Hafley plenty of options.
Williams' football I.Q. continues to stand out, as he as an innate ability to read plays. He continues to show out in practice and on the field, forcing a fumble against Cleveland. It's the complete opposite of the safety room from a year ago; the best is yet to come.