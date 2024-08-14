5 Packers With a Lot of Preseason Hype
The Green Bay Packers have completed one preseason game, a victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, and are in the middle of preparations for their second one.
Their contest against the Denver Broncos will look a bit different. Head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't want to play his starters like he did against the Browns. Instead, he'll use the joint practices against Denver this week as a way to get those guys ready.
Although fans will miss watching their favorite starters playing, it will generate plenty of opportunities for guys further down the depth chart, with the roster cutdown date looming a couple of weeks out. So, without further ado, let's check in on five guys who are generating a lot of preseason buzz and are likely to get a lot of run over the next couple of games.
Daniel Whelan
Alright, so having a punter on this list isn't the most exciting way to kick it off. However, Daniel Whelan has been absolutely booming punts throughout training camp, and we saw that again against Cleveland.
He had one put that traveled about 50 yards, hung in the air for around five seconds and allowed his coverage team to limit the return to three yards. That's exactly why the Packers didn't bring in competition for the second-year pro after he beat out veteran Pat O'Donnell for the starting gig last season.
With all of the drama and uncertainty surrounding Anders Carlson and the kicker position, it's nice to have a legitimate solution at punter. This might be the start of a special career for Whelan.