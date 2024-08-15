5 Packers Who Will Break Out as Preseason Stars
Bo Melton
There's no getting around it: Bo Melton had a rough outing in the Packers' first preseason contest. He fumbled the handoff from quarterback Sean Clifford on a jet sweep and dropped two of his four targets. Although it's unclear who was at fault for the messed up exchange, there's no denying Melton should've caught the two passes that hit him right in the hands.
The bright side is that it's just one game. Melton has been impressive during practices and will have two more opportunities to prove the first exhibition game was a fluke. The Packers have a ton of confidence in Melton, as they've put in multiple jet sweeps and end-arounds that put the rock in his hands.
It will be necessary for Melton to have a good showing, as there is an intense battle for the final two wide receiver spots on the roster. Malik Heath and Grant DuBose are equally hungry and capable of sending Melton packing on cutdown day.
Dontayvion Wicks
Although Dontayvion Wicks isn't fighting for a roster spot, he is fighting for something equally important: playing time. Wicks only had one snap with the starters on Saturday since their series was cut short when he burned his man in coverage and caught a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Wicks appears to be fourth on the depth chart but would like to move up that pecking order. A lot of attention has been paid to Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed since last season, but Wicks finished as strong as anyone. He's shifty, a great route-runner, and has strong hands. He'll probably get more playing time than he received in the Packers' first game, and expect him to make the most of each and every opportunity.