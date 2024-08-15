5 Packers Who Will Break Out as Preseason Stars
The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of their preseason slate, with things about to heat up very shortly.
Green Bay played the Cleveland Browns on Saturday and will travel to Denver for a joint practice on Friday before playing their second preseason game on Sunday against the Broncos. That will be another prime opportunity for breakout stars to establish themselves for the coaching staff and front office.
Speaking of breakout stars, here are five Packers who are primed to have big preseasons and carve out a role for themselves on the team.
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan didn't play on Saturday against the Browns as he was dealing with an injury. However, he returned to practice this week and will resume his role as the starting right guard shortly.
Sean Rhyan hoped to establish himself as the starter at that position, but Morgan has quickly surpassed him on the depth chart. After spending Organized Team Activities at tackle, the Packers moved him inside for training camp. He's since battled Rhyan for the starting gig and has solidified his spot in the starting five.
However, Morgan still needs to work on adapting to the NFL level. Despite being a first-round pick, every rookie needs valuable reps against legitimate competition to prepare for this leap. After not playing in the first preseason game, don't be surprised if he gets some heavy action in the next two games, even if the rest of the starters play sparingly. Look for him to firmly establish himself as the man at right guard.