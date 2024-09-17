5 Packers Whose Stock is Rising After First Win of 2024
5. Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs isn’t the flashiest name in the Packers' wide receiver room. He doesn’t have Christian Watson's jaw-dropping size and athleticism, nor does he match Jayden Reed's explosiveness or versatility. Doubs won't burn past defenders with elite speed or dazzle with acrobatic leaps. And yet, here we are, talking about the guy who’s quickly becoming Mr. Reliable for Green Bay.
When Malik Willis launched his lone deep shot in Week 2, it wasn’t aimed at Watson or Reed. It went to Doubs. The pass was underthrown—a potential disaster in most cases—but Doubs did what he does best: he adjusted, came back to the ball, high-pointed it, and came down with the reception. It was the kind of play that doesn't show up on highlight reels but makes all the difference on the field.
Through two games, Doubs leads the team in targets (10) and receptions (7), is second in receiving yards (112), and has one of the Packers' few receiving touchdowns. He’s not just making the flashy catches; he’s making the critical ones. Whether it’s Jordan Love or Malik Willis under center, Doubs has been the steady hand in an otherwise turbulent start to the season.
He’s not the most physically imposing receiver on the roster, but what he lacks in measurables, he more than makes up for in trustworthiness. He's quickly becoming the guy who the quarterbacks look for when the play breaks down or when a critical third down needs converting.
It’s early, but the way Doubs has been playing, this could be the start of a quietly special season for the third-year pro. Sometimes, it's not about the sizzle—it's about the steak. And right now, Doubs is serving up a full plate.
