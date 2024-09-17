5 Packers Whose Stock is Rising After First Win of 2024
4. Evan Williams
Evan Williams didn’t see the field for a single defensive snap in the Packers' Week 1 loss to the Eagles, a surprising decision that left many scratching their heads. The coaching staff quickly recognized the oversight and vowed to correct it in Week 2. And boy, did they.
Williams sits behind Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard on the depth chart—no small task considering the talent those two bring to the table. But Williams has been quietly making his case since training camp. The question wasn’t if he would get on the field, but rather when the Packers would figure out how to utilize his skill set.
In Week 2, they finally did. Williams logged 20 snaps against the Colts and made them count. He’s not the most athletically gifted safety you'll find, but what he lacks in raw athleticism, he makes up for with his football IQ. Williams is a film junkie who can diagnose plays in a heartbeat, allowing him to react quickly and put himself in the right spots.
That savvy paid off late in the game when he came up with his first career interception, snatching the Colts' final Hail Mary attempt out of the air like a center fielder tracking down a pop fly. It was a heads-up play that showcased his ability to be in the right place at the right time—a crucial trait for a safety in today's NFL.
Williams' solid performance could be the catalyst for some intriguing three-safety looks moving forward. With McKinney and Bullard already established, adding Williams into the mix could give defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley a versatile trio capable of disguising coverages and creating confusion for opposing quarterbacks. This might just be the beginning for Williams in Green Bay’s evolving defense.