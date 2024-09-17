5 Packers Whose Stock is Rising After First Win of 2024
3. Carrington Valentine
Carrington Valentine, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft, has defied expectations from the jump. Injuries at cornerback last season thrust him into action much earlier than the Packers had planned, and he didn't just survive—he thrived.
That unexpected poise and production gave the Packers' front office and coaching staff the confidence to pencil him in as a key piece of their 2024 defensive blueprint.
Valentine entered this season on the back foot, losing a training camp battle to Eric Stokes for the starting cornerback spot opposite Jaire Alexander. But if there's one thing Valentine has shown, it's that he's not one to fold under pressure. He continued to grind in practice, waiting for his moment. And it seems that moment is arriving sooner than expected.
In Week 2, Valentine logged eight more snaps than Stokes, a telling sign of where this competition is headed. The coaching staff doesn't make those decisions lightly, especially when it involves a former first-round pick like Stokes.
The fact that Valentine was on the field more is a clear indicator of the coaching staff’s growing trust in his abilities—and perhaps, a shift in their assessment of the two players' performances. It's worth monitoring moving forward.
Valentine’s stock is soaring, and it looks like the tide is turning in his favor. The Packers' coaching staff is giving him every chance to take the reins, and if he continues to deliver like he did against the Colts, he might soon find himself solidifying a starting role.