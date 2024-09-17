5 Packers Whose Stock is Rising After First Win of 2024
2. Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft was one of the major talking points after the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Eagles. In a bit of a surprise, he outsnapped Luke Musgrave, signaling that he might be the new TE1 in Green Bay. Week 2 only reinforced that notion, even if the gap narrowed slightly—by design.
Kraft's skill set is a unique blend that the Packers have been quick to leverage. His ability to make plays after the catch is nothing short of electrifying. He’s shifty enough to make bigger defenders miss and strong enough to run through smaller ones, turning routine short passes into substantial gains. He showcased that again in Week 2, showing off his knack for creating yardage in the open field.
But it's not just about what Kraft does with the ball in his hands; it’s his blocking that has the Packers really buzzing.
He's not just a token body in the run game; he's a legitimate weapon. Kraft can take on defensive linemen and linebackers at the line of scrimmage and then pivot to seal off defensive backs in space. This kind of versatility is rare for a tight end and opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for LaFleur's offense. They can disguise their intentions better, keeping defenses guessing whether Kraft is about to bulldoze a path in the run game or sneak out for a quick catch-and-run.
Through two games, Kraft is proving he's not just another body on the field—he's a strategic asset.