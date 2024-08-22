5 Packers Who have Locked Up a Roster Spot Before Preseason Finale
4. Brenton Cox
Brenton Cox’s journey to the Packers is one of redemption. An undrafted free agent just a season ago, Cox surprisingly made the team despite a college career overshadowed by off-field issues. The talent was never in question; it was his extracurricular activities that raised red flags.
Fortunately, year two in Green Bay has been quiet in all the right ways—no whispers of the same issues that derailed his college trajectory. On the field, Cox continues to impress. He’s carving out a role for himself despite the depth chart being stacked with the likes of Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, and Kingsley Enagbare.
This preseason, Cox has been a consistent playmaker, highlighted by a sack and five pressures against the Denver Broncos. He rounds out a deep and talented group of defensive ends and has secured his spot on the roster.
5. Grant DuBose
The Packers’ wide receiver room has been one of the more intriguing battles of the preseason. With Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks locked into their spots and poised for big seasons, the question has been who will round out the depth chart behind them.
That's where Grant DuBose, a 2023 seventh-round pick, has seemed to come out of nowhere to stake his claim. What initially looked like a two-man race between Bo Melton and Malik Heath has turned into a three-way battle, with DuBose making a strong case for himself.
Despite a quieter outing against the Broncos, DuBose has shown flashes of playmaking ability, particularly in his performance against the Browns and in practice.
What might truly set DuBose apart, though, is his impact on special teams. As a gunner on the punt team, he’s been relentless—flying down the field, making tackles, and doing the dirty work that often makes the difference in earning that final roster spot.
With the preseason finale approaching, DuBose’s special teams prowess could be the deciding factor that secures his place on the Packers’ roster.
