5 Packers Who have Locked Up a Roster Spot Before Preseason Finale
2/3. Corey Ballentine and Kalen King
One of the more encouraging developments in Packers camp has been the emergence of depth at cornerback. Jaire Alexander was always the lock for one starting spot on the outside, with Kevin King and Carrington Valentine battling it out for the other— a competition that King appears to be winning.
Meanwhile, Keisean Nixon seemed set to secure the primary slot corner role but has faced an unexpected challenge from rookie safety Javon Bullard. Bullard’s impressive camp has made it possible that Green Bay might deploy him in specific situations, adding another layer of versatility to the secondary.
But perhaps the most surprising and promising outcome of camp has been the rise of Corey Ballentine and Kalen King. Both have played their way onto the roster, justifying the Packers’ decision not to invest a high draft pick in the position this year.
Ballentine, a veteran who showed flashes in spot duty last season, was on the roster bubble just a few weeks ago. However, a strong camp has solidified his spot, and he now seems to have found a home in Green Bay after bouncing around the league.
Kalen King, a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, has been one of the standout surprises. He’s looked more like the potential first-rounder he was projected to be in 2022 at Penn State than the player who had a down year in 2023. King is ideally suited for the slot, where his limited athleticism is less of a concern, and he’s shown a willingness to mix it up at the line of scrimmage with a physical edge.
The rise of both Ballentine and King means the Packers are heading into the season with a deeper and more competitive cornerback room than anticipated. While they may not see significant playing time initially, both players are poised to step in if injuries hit—a scenario that has plagued Green Bay's secondary in the past.