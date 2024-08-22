5 Packers Who have Locked Up a Roster Spot Before Preseason Finale
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to finalize their 53-man roster, the decisions have only grown more complicated—and not in a good way.
With just one joint practice and a preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens left, the Packers are staring down a tough Tuesday, August 27th deadline. By then, they'll need to slash their roster from 90 players down to 53, a process that will hinge on a numbers game at each position and the final performances of players on the bubble.
Here are five players who have unexpectedly locked up a roster spot heading into the preseason finale.
1. Jacob Monk
When training camp began, the Packers' offensive line situation was anything but settled. With Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jordan Morgan, Zach Tom, and Sean Rhyan as the only clear locks, the rest of the group was a jumble of question marks.
Green Bay is loaded with offensive tackles—players who can line up on the outside like Walker, Jenkins, Morgan, Tom, Kadeem Telfort, Travis Glover, Andre Dillard, Caleb Jones, and Luke Tenuta. What they were missing, however, was reliable depth on the interior.
Enter Jacob Monk, a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, who has quickly carved out a niche as a versatile interior lineman. Monk has shown the ability to play multiple positions along the line, making him an invaluable asset. His development has been so impressive that he could be vying for a starting spot as soon as next year. The future looks bright for Monk, and there’s no doubt he’ll be on the roster when the final cuts are made.