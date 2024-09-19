5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Week 3 vs Titans
The Packers have a growing issue at inside linebacker, where former first-round pick Quay Walker hasn't made the leap Green Bay was hoping for.
Instead of becoming a defensive cornerstone, Walker has been a liability, consistently looking lost on the field and slow to diagnose plays as they develop. This lack of awareness often leaves him out of position, contributing to the Packers' subpar run defense through the first two weeks of the season.
Walker’s struggles have not gone unnoticed. Pro Football Focus has him ranked 61st out of 77 eligible linebackers through two games, but even that might be generous. His four missed tackles and the eight receptions for 76 yards he’s allowed in coverage are glaring indicators of his current performance level. At this point, it might be time for the Packers to see if they can get better production from other players at the position.
3. Eric Wilson
First on the list for a potential increased role is Eric Wilson, who had a highly efficient showing in Week 2 against the Colts. Wilson only saw eight snaps but made the most of them, including a crucial stop on fourth down, a forced fumble, and an interception.
Yes, it’s a small sample size, but it's one that demands attention. Can it really get worse than what Walker has shown? Wilson’s brief appearance indicates a player who’s ready to make an impact if given more playing time. He’s shown an ability to read plays quickly and take decisive action—traits that have been sorely lacking in Walker’s game.
4. Edgerrin Cooper
Perhaps even more intriguing is the case for Edgerrin Cooper. The rookie has logged just 18 defensive snaps across the first two games, yet he's flashed the kind of athleticism and instincts that are tantalizing for a team desperate for consistency at linebacker. Unlike Walker, Cooper appears more adept at diagnosing plays as they unfold, a skill that is crucial for the inside linebacker position.
Cooper’s athleticism stands out on film. He has the sideline-to-sideline speed that Walker was supposed to bring, but with a more refined understanding of positioning and timing.
The fact that he’s still getting limited snaps is understandable given his rookie status, but the Packers need to start thinking about the future of this defense. Cooper offers the upside and, at least from what we've seen in his limited playing time, a potentially higher floor than what Walker is currently providing.