5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Week 3 vs Titans
2. Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes is a player the Packers should look to get more involved in Week 3 against the Titans. After a full workload in Week 1, Stokes saw his snaps reduced in Week 2, being outsnapped by 2023 seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine 24-32. That's a troubling trend for a former first-round pick who should be part of the core of the Packers' secondary.
Stokes maintains that he’s fully healthy, dismissing any notion that injuries are the reason for his diminished playing time. Head coach Matt LaFleur has explained it as a byproduct of the depth and talent they have at cornerback, emphasizing the importance of developing younger players like Valentine through game reps. While this might make sense in theory, the numbers suggest that Stokes deserves a more prominent role on the field.
In two games this season, Stokes has been targeted just three times, surrendering only two receptions for 21 yards. Sure, he had a missed tackle in Week 1, but aside from that, he’s been solid against the run and in coverage.
For a player who missed most of the last two seasons due to injury, it’s understandable that he might need some time to get fully up to speed. Yet, the limited number of targets and receptions allowed suggests that he’s not been a liability in coverage.
If this limited usage is the coaching staff's way of easing him back into game action, it's time to start ramping up. The Titans present a run-heavy offense, but they also have a physical receiver in DeAndre Hopkins, who demands a more experienced defender. Stokes has the physical attributes to match up with receivers like Hopkins, something the Packers need to capitalize on.