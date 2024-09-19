5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Week 3 vs Titans
The Green Bay Packers face some tough choices heading into Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, with the coaching staff scrutinizing game film and realizing that certain players aren't living up to expectations.
One such concern is in the secondary, where Keisean Nixon has struggled through the first two games.
Nixon was signed to a three-year, $18 million extension this offseason with the hope that he would not only be an elite kick returner but also a reliable slot cornerback. While his opportunities on special teams have been limited, it’s his defensive play that has been particularly worrisome. Nixon often seems lost in coverage, displaying an overly aggressive mindset that leads to poor positioning—a problem glaringly apparent in the Colts' lone touchdown in Week 2.
Take that play, for instance. With the Colts facing a first-and-goal from the four-yard line, Nixon was tasked with covering Alec Pierce. As Anthony Richardson dropped back, Nixon's eyes were glued to the quarterback, allowing Pierce to easily slip behind him and break toward the sideline for a wide-open touchdown.
It was a rookie mistake from a player expected to provide veteran savvy. Through two games, Nixon has been targeted 14 times, allowing nine receptions for 79 yards and that touchdown. That’s a concerning level of production for a player who was supposed to shore up the slot position.
Given his struggles, the Packers should consider experimenting with their three-safety look, a strategy that would involve moving Javon Bullard to the slot and giving Evan Williams more snaps.
Williams didn't play in Week 1 but saw 20 snaps in Week 2, a number that should easily double in the next game. He's a smart, instinctual player with a natural feel for the game, something the Packers' secondary desperately needs right now.
Unlike Nixon, Williams represents the future of the Packers' secondary. He has the potential to grow into a key player, whereas Nixon’s trajectory seems to be leveling off. Green Bay's decision to shake up the secondary by giving Williams more opportunities isn’t just about putting the best players on the field—it's about developing a long-term solution. If the Packers are serious about improving their defense, it’s time to get their rookie safety more involved.
Here are four other players who deserve more playing time in Week 3 vs the Titans.