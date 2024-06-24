5 Packers Who Could Lose Their Jobs to Rookies in 2024
4. Anthony Johnson, Safety
One year ago, Anthony Johnson was the rookie trying to unseat a veteran for a starting safety spot. Now, he finds himself on the other end of that cycle, facing stiff competition as the Packers used three draft picks on safeties in 2024.
After being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Johnson had a surprising rookie campaign, appearing in 12 games and starting in four. Despite his impressive first year, the road ahead is daunting.
The Packers used the 58th overall selection on Georgia product Javon Bullard, the 111th pick on Evan Williams out of Oregon, and the 168th selection on Kitan Oladapo from Oregon State.
Bullard is the favorite to start at safety alongside prized free agent acquisition Xavier McKinney. If not him, Williams is likely next in line. This places Johnson in a precarious position, as he faces an uphill battle to retain the starting spot he seized late last season.
Johnson’s journey from rookie hopeful to incumbent starter has been commendable, but the infusion of fresh talent in the secondary means he will need to elevate his game to remain a starter. With Bullard’s pedigree, Williams’ potential, and Oladapo’s promise, Johnson must prove that his rookie performance was no fluke and that he can consistently contribute at a high level.
As training camp unfolds, Johnson must leverage his experience and demonstrate his value to the coaching staff. The competition will be fierce, and the best man will win. For Johnson, the 2024 season represents a critical juncture in his young career, one where he must rise to the challenge or risk being overshadowed by the Packers' new additions.