5 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Games With Green Bay on Saturday
The Green Bay Packers are facing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday. This might be the last game for some key Packers.
By Cem Yolbulan
4. Darnell Savage
Savage hasn't exactly fulfilled the promise he showed in the first two seasons of his career as a Packer, but he is still one of the most impactful defenders on the team. As one of the leaders of the Packers' secondary, Savage was excellent in the win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card game.
However, Green Bay is facing salary cap challenges and Savage is going to be a free agent. There is a decent chance Savage will be out of the price range for the Packers as they opt for more affordable options at safety, like their 2023 pick Anthony Johnson Jr.
5. Jon Runyan Jr.
Runyan Jr. is another Packer starter the team may lose in free agency. He has been a solid offensive guard since he was drafted by Green Bay in 2020, but he is not a difference-maker.
If the Packers want to take the next step next year and make a deep postseason run, they will need upgrades in multiple positions. Giving out multi-year deals to average starters is not the best way to build Super Bowl-caliber teams. It wouldn't be too difficult for the Packers to find a more affordable guard without sacrificing talent.
