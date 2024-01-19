5 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Games With Green Bay on Saturday
The Green Bay Packers are facing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday. This might be the last game for some key Packers.
By Cem Yolbulan
3. AJ Dillon
Even though Dillon had plenty of opportunities in his four years in Green Bay, A.J. Dillon failed to establish himself as more than a complementary back.
There were hopes of Dillon eventually taking over Aaron Jones' role but we have seen no indication that anyone in the rusher rotation is capable of doing so. It would not be surprising to see the Packers clean house in the running back department.
Despite showing flashes with a handful of big games, Dillon has only put up about 3200 yards from scrimmage over his first four NFL seasons, and 2023 was maybe his worst year yet.
His rushing yards per carry fell to a career-low 3.4. Sometimes you can blame play calling or offensive line struggles for that, but considering Aaron jones averaged 4.6 and Patrick Taylor averaged 4.4, it's hard to excuse Dillon's inefficiency.
Dillon could be worth keeping around if he signs for a one-year, cheap, "prove-it" deal but there will likely be higher-upside choices for the Packers in the offseason.