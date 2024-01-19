5 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Games With Green Bay on Saturday
The Green Bay Packers are facing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday. This might be the last game for some key Packers.
By Cem Yolbulan
2. De'Vondre Campbell
Along with Preston Smith and David Bakhtiari, Campbell seems like one of the most obvious candidates to not be on the team next season.
The Packers can clear more than $10.7 million in cap space if they cut Campbell even though they would be responsible for dead money over the next few seasons because of the massive five-year, $50 million extension he signed with the Packers in 2021.
Even though the All-Pro linebacker's time in Green Bay was initially a success, it's hard to argue that he lived up to that contract.
He was phenomenal in 2021 and still looked great in 2022, but the 2023 season was his worst since joining the team. He had just 75 tackles in 11 games (down from 146 in 2021 and 96 in 2022) and Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 65.3 (down from 84.7 in 2021 and 75.6 in 2022)
He's not all that old, turning 31 in July, but it seems like his career is already past its peak and is on the decline.
Now that Quay Walker has surpassed him in the pecking order and Isaiah McDuffie held his own when he had the chance, it will be difficult to justify keeping Campbell around for that price.