5 Packers Who Can't Afford a Slow Start in Week 1
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes enters the 2024 season with a chip on his shoulder. After battling injuries over the past two seasons, the former first-round pick returned to training camp healthy and quickly reclaimed a starting cornerback spot over the promising Carrington Valentine.
However, the Packers’ decision to decline Stokes’ fifth-year option has set the stage for a critical season. Stokes will become an unrestricted free agent after this year, and his performance on the field will play a significant role in determining the size of his next contract—whether that’s with Green Bay or another team.
Stokes needs to stay healthy and prove his worth to not only secure a big payday but also show the Packers that they may have made a mistake in not locking him down long-term. A strong start to the season could force the Packers to reconsider their stance or make other teams take notice, but any slip-up could diminish his value on the open market. The stakes are high, and Stokes knows he must deliver.
TJ Slaton
TJ Slaton is another player who finds himself in a precarious position as the Packers head into the 2024 season. Slaton earned a starting job on the defensive line, holding off former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt in what was one of the more intriguing battles of training camp. His ability to anchor the defensive front and provide stout run defense made him the preferred option, but the competition is far from over.
Wyatt, who still carries the pedigree and potential that comes with being a first-round pick, won’t be content playing a backup role. He’ll be part of the defensive line rotation and will likely push Slaton for playing time throughout the season. This means Slaton can’t afford to get off to a slow start. Any early struggles could lead to Wyatt eating into his snaps or even overtaking him on the depth chart.
