5 Packers Who Can't Afford a Slow Start in Week 1
Sean Rhyan
Sean Rhyan enters the season as the Packers' starting right guard, at least according to the team's unofficial depth chart. But head coach Matt LaFleur wants to keep his cards close to the vest about their plan at right guard in Week 1.
Rookie Jordan Morgan seemed to have the starting job locked down before an injury sidelined him for several weeks. That opened the door for Rhyan, who took full advantage of the opportunity. Now, the third-year pro finds himself in a prime position to cement his role as a starter.
However, this is no time for Rhyan to rest on his laurels. With Morgan back in the fold, any misstep or slow start from Rhyan could quickly result in a change along the offensive line. Rhyan has shown flashes of potential, but consistency will be key. If he wants to hold onto his starting job, he’ll need to prove he can anchor the right side of the line from the opening whistle. Morgan is waiting in the wings, ready to reclaim the spot if Rhyan falters.
Eric Wilson
Eric Wilson finds himself in a delicate position as he prepares to start at linebacker for the Packers in Week 1. While Wilson earned the starting nod over rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'ron Hopper, his hold on that spot is far from secure.
Cooper and Hopper, both highly touted draft picks, missed time during camp due to injuries but are now back and eager to prove themselves. The Packers clearly have long-term plans for these rookies, and their ascension up the depth chart feels inevitable.
Wilson, on the other hand, doesn't have an extensive track record as a starting-caliber defender. He's been solid but unspectacular, and that may not be enough to keep him in the lineup. The Packers drafted Cooper and Hopper with the intention of getting them on the field sooner rather than later, and the clock is ticking for Wilson to prove he deserves to stay ahead of them.