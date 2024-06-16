5 Packers Who Are Underrated Heading Into 2024 NFL Season
2. Bo Melton, Wide Receiver
Similar to Smith, plenty of other Packers' receivers will receive plenty of praise and attention this offseason. Christian Watson's hamstrings have been the topic of plenty of conversations; all the "number two" options Green Bay has also dominated headlines, as well as their developing chemistry with star quarterback Jordan Love.
However, don't sleep on Bo Melton, as he's not only in prime position to make the roster as the Packers' fifth receiver next year, but he'll also push for quality playing time.
Melton was a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 before making his way to Green Bay that December. He was finally called up from the practice squad in November of 2023 and made a quick impact by being the first Packers' receiver last season to post a 100-yard receiving game when he did it against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.
Melton is looking to carry his last-season success into 2024. He has work cut out for him, to be sure, but he's got the tools and the work ethic to emerge as an unexpected contributor next season.
1. Josh Jacobs, Running Back
Josh Jacobs was an All-Pro in 2022, rushing for 1653 yards and 12 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he had a down 2023 campaign (805 yards and six touchdowns) that has soured many fans and analysts as to what he can do.
Although he probably won't replicate his All-Pro season, he's highly unlikely to repeat his 2023 season as well. His production will likely fall in the middle for what promises to be a balanced Packers' attack.
And that's exactly what the doctor ordered for Green Bay. Head coach Matt LaFleur likes to build his actions on one another. He not only uses the run to set up the pass but builds in plenty of similarities in his plays so that they all look the same. This keeps defenses guessing and on their toes.
Green Bay offers more weapons than the Raiders could dream of. That will make boxes lighter and open up more running lanes for Jacobs. He should rejoin the 1000-yard rushing club this season.
