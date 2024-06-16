5 Packers Who Are Underrated Heading Into 2024 NFL Season
4. Zach Tom, Offensive Line
After playing sparingly during his rookie year, Zach Tom was surprisingly anointed as the Packers' starting right tackle ahead of training camp last year. However, it turns out the coaching staff knew exactly what they were doing.
He quickly established himself as one of Green Bay's most consistent offensive linemen. He held down the fort on the outside and earned PFF's 15th-best grade among 81 eligible offensive tackles.
Tom is a well-rounded offensive lineman who can play multiple positions up front, showcasing versatility that’s invaluable in today’s NFL. He's equally adept in both the passing and running games, a rarity that makes him a cornerstone of the Packers' offensive line. Last season, he allowed only two sacks and was flagged for a mere three penalties—impressive stats that underscore his discipline and skill.
The coaching staff's faith in Tom paid off, and his performance last season provides a strong foundation for what should be a terrific 2024 campaign. Yet, I still don't think many fans realize just how good Tom is. He's flown under the radar, but his consistent play and ability to handle multiple roles make him an unsung hero of the Packers' offense. As he continues to develop, expect Tom to become a household name, anchoring the line and giving the Packers stability up front as they chase success next season.
3. Preston Smith, Defensive End
There are plenty of other Packers' defensive ends who grab headlines—Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and even Kinglsey Enagbare. However, Preston Smith continues to show up every single day and play his role as a veteran mentor for his team.
Fortunately, Smith's impact goes deeper than just the support he provides in the locker room. He can also still get it done on the field.
He quietly went about his job every game last year, showing up and bringing consistency and stability to a position that saw Gary working his way back from an ACL tear, Van Ness learning the ropes as a rookie and Enagbare going down with an injury late in the year. Smith won't put up huge numbers next year, but rest assured, his impact runs deeper than the box score.