5 Packers Who Are Underrated Heading Into 2024 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers stumbled out of the gate last season, winning only three of their first nine games. But then, something clicked. They went 7-3 in the second half, including the postseason, igniting hopes for a bright future.
This resurgence was fueled by the steady development of their young roster and the crucial contributions of several underrated players.
While Jordan Love and his top receivers dominate the offseason headlines, there are other players quietly grinding away in the shadows, biding their time until they can showcase their talents to a wider audience. The Packers are banking on contributions from every corner of their roster, and these five underrated players are poised to make a significant impact heading into the 2024 NFL season.
5. Karl Brooks, Defensive Line
The Packers are shifting to a 4-3 alignment under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, and it will be fascinating to see how this impacts various players in the front seven. One such player to keep an eye on is second-year pro Karl Brooks.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Brooks had a solid rookie campaign, logging 440 snaps—the fourth most among Packers' defensive linemen—and finishing as PFF's 35th-ranked defensive lineman out of 130 eligible players.
With Hafley at the helm, the roles of the Packers' defensive linemen will undergo significant changes. Hafley's scheme emphasizes aggression, which should play to Brooks' strengths. As a slightly undersized lineman, Brooks relies on quickness and finesse to disrupt plays in the backfield. This shift in defensive philosophy could be a perfect match for his skill set, allowing him to leverage his agility and relentless motor.
Brooks will face stiff competition for playing time, particularly from 2023 fourth-rounder Colby Wooden. However, given Brooks' impressive rookie performance and his fit within Hafley's aggressive scheme, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him rise to the top once again. If Brooks can build on his solid foundation and adapt to the new system, he could become a key contributor to the Packers' defensive line, bringing energy and disruption to a unit looking to make a statement in 2024.