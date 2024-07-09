5 Packers Who are Eligible to Sign New Contract Extensions
2. Kenny Clark, Defensive Lineman
Kenny Clark has the biggest cap hit on the Packers this season at $27.5 million. He also has three void years: $13.8 million in 2025, $5.5 million in 2026, and $2.8 million in 2027, further complicating any extension conversations the two parties are having.
Clark finished 2023 with a career-high 7.5 sacks along with 25 pressures. Those numbers should increase considerably under Hafley. The new defensive coordinator wants more aggression from his defensive linemen and expects them to get after the quarterback. That's right up Clark's alley.
Green Bay could try to negotiate a deal that removes some of the void years on their salary cap over the next three years. That alone would be extremely helpful as they try to get their cap back in a good place. It will be interesting to see how negotiations play out and if Clark sticks around heading into his 30s.
1. Jordan Love, Quarterback
It seems as if it's only a matter of time before Jordan Love and the Packers agree to a contract extension. The two parties have been public about their desire to reach a long-term deal. The biggest question appears to be how much.
Love's price tag has probably risen this offseason despite him not playing any games. Both sides have watched other quarterbacks sign new deals for massive amounts. The sticky part of negotiations may be how much to pay Love, who only has half a season of elite quarterback play under his belt.
That shouldn't deter them too much. They're each committed to each other and understand the future is bright for this young Packers' squad.