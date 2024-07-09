5 Packers Who are Eligible to Sign New Contract Extensions
4. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
At the beginning of May, the Packers declined Eric Stokes' fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which would've paid him $12.5 million next season. Instead, he'll carry a $3.8 million cap hit in 2024 and hit free agency next year.
Stokes has been a disappointment following a promising rookie year. He's only played in 12 games due to various lower-body injuries that keep popping up. He's finished the last two years on the injured reserve as a result.
Although the Packers showed a lack of support by failing to pick up the fifth-year option, they showed some belief in him by not drafting a cornerback until the seventh round. Stokes will battle Carrington Valentine for the starting outside job opposite Jaire Alexander. And from there, he could play himself back into extension conversations for Green Bay.
3. TJ Slaton, Defensive Line
TJ Slaton quietly keeps getting better and better for the Packers. He finished 2023 with his career-high PFF grade of 62.3, ranking 52nd of 130 eligible defensive linemen.
At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Slaton fits the traditional role of a space eater who takes on blockers. However, he has a little more burst and creativity than most fans give him credit for. He'll have the opportunity to attack in Jeff Hafley's new defensive scheme, opening up new possibilities for him. There's another defensive lineman ahead of him on this list, but Slaton could earn himself a nice extension with a solid season.