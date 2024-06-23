5 Packers Under the Most Pressure Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
3. Rashan Gary, Defensive End
Rashan Gary's NFL career has been a roller coaster ride. Drafted 12th overall in 2019, he spent most of his rookie season on the sidelines, a natural consequence given the Packers had just signed Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith in free agency. However, 2020 and 2021 saw Gary steadily improving, positioning himself as the next premier pass-rusher for Green Bay. Just as he was ready to ascend to greatness, an ACL tear in 2022 derailed his progress.
Gary returned last season, but failed to make the leap to elite status that his hefty contract demands. Signing a $96 million deal, the eighth-highest among edge rushers, came with expectations that he would be a game-changer. Instead, he recorded only nine sacks, a respectable number but far from what is expected of a player with his salary.
As the 2024 season approaches, Gary is under immense pressure to justify his contract and deliver on his potential. Green Bay’s defense hinges on his ability to disrupt the quarterback and lead the pass rush. If the Packers are to take the next step and become legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they need Gary to perform consistently at an elite level.
For Gary, this season isn't just about being another year removed from his injury—it's about proving he can be the dominant force the Packers envisioned when they drafted him. Anything less, and both his critics and supporters will start to question if he’s worth the investment. The spotlight is on Gary to elevate his game and become the difference-maker Green Bay desperately needs.