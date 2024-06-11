5 Packers to Watch at Mandatory Minicamp
3. Carrington Valentine, Cornerback
The casual fans might have their eyes locked on Eric Stokes during minicamp, but you know to also have them peeled on Carrington Valentine, as the two will be locked in an intense battle to earn the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Jaire Alexander.
Valentine came out of nowhere last season after being drafted in the seventh round and 232nd overall pick. He ended up playing 846 defensive snaps--more than any other cornerback on the Packers not named Keisean Nixon.
Valentine's rookie season wasn’t without its bumps—he ranked 90th out of 127 eligible cornerbacks according to PFF—but he laid a solid foundation for a stronger 2024 campaign. The real issue? The Packers might have limited snaps to distribute if everyone stays healthy. Alexander is a fixture on the field, and Green Bay suddenly has a wealth of candidates for the slot, including Nixon, Javon Bullard, Xavier McKinney, and Evan Williams.
If Valentine wants to replicate or even surpass his playing time from last year, it all starts in minicamp. He needs to prove that his rookie season was no fluke and that he’s poised for something special. This is his moment to begin solidifying his place in the Packers’ secondary rotation.