5 Packers on Thin Ice Despite Impressive Week 3 Win
Dontayvion Wicks
The Packers' passing game has yet to find the rhythm they hoped for, largely due to Jordan Love's absence. Malik Willis has done what he can, but he’s no match for Love’s passing ability, which has naturally limited the air attack.
That drop-off in quarterback play has hurt all of the Packers' pass-catchers, but it’s been especially tough on receivers further down the depth chart—like Dontayvion Wicks.
Through three games, Wicks has only three receptions for 26 yards on nine targets—the same number of catches as running back Josh Jacobs. This isn’t quite the breakout Wicks was hoping for, especially after showing some promise during his rookie campaign and during the limited action he had in the preseason. His lone bright spot came in Week 2 with a nice catch-and-run touchdown against the Colts, but outside of that play, he’s been largely quiet.
The Packers have plenty of talent at wide receiver, which complicates Wicks' situation. He’s unlikely to surpass the likes of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, or Jayden Reed, but now, he's at risk of losing snaps to Malik Heath or Bo Melton.
Melton, in particular, has flashed in limited opportunities, showing the type of playmaking ability that could threaten Wicks' standing in the receiver rotation. With Love potentially returning to the lineup in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, Wicks will need to make the most of any opportunities to cement his role. If he doesn’t, his playing time could continue to dwindle as others rise in the pecking order.
