5 Packers on Thin Ice Despite Impressive Week 3 Win
Rasheed Walker
On the offensive side of the ball, the Packers have managed to cobble together enough firepower to win back-to-back games, even without Jordan Love under center. But there are still plenty of areas to clean up—starting with Rasheed Walker.
Walker has been a source of frustration when it comes to penalties. With five infractions in just three games, he’s currently tied for second in the NFL in penalties. False starts and holding calls have plagued his performances, stalling drives and putting the offense in difficult situations. For an offensive line trying to protect a backup quarterback, these mistakes are even more costly.
When Walker isn’t shooting the offense in the foot with penalties, he’s been solid. He’s allowed just five total pressures and one sack, showing flashes of the form he displayed toward the end of last season. But his penalties seem to be getting in his head, making him inconsistent when the Packers need him to be a stabilizing force on the offensive line.
If the penalties continue to pile up, Green Bay might have to explore other options.
Rookie Jordan Morgan, who impressed during preseason and training camp at right guard, could be one of them. Although he’s sidelined with an injury, Morgan could potentially shift to left tackle once healthy, giving the Packers a more disciplined presence at a key position. It’s an option worth considering if Walker can’t clean up his game soon.