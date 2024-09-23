5 Packers on Thin Ice Despite Impressive Week 3 Win
Isaiah McDuffie and Quay Walker
The Packers' defensive struggles aren’t limited to the line. Behind the underwhelming play of T.J. Slaton and Kenny Clark, Green Bay is fielding one of the least effective linebacker duos in the league. Isaiah McDuffie and Quay Walker, currently ranked 60th and 71st among 73 qualifying linebackers by PFF, have become a welcome sight for opposing offenses.
McDuffie and Walker have combined to miss seven tackles so far this season, representing over 14 percent of their total attempts. But the real issue isn’t just the missed tackles—it’s that they’re often not in position to make a play in the first place. Their poor positioning has led to consistently blown assignments in both run and pass coverage, making them a liability in the middle of the field.
The numbers are alarming as the pair has allowed 22 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns through just three games. Opposing offenses are targeting the middle of the field with alarming regularity, knowing they can exploit the Packers’ linebackers in coverage. It’s a glaring weakness that needs addressing.
What’s more troubling for McDuffie and Walker is that Green Bay has potential replacements waiting in the wings.
Eric Wilson and rookie Edgerrin Cooper have both flashed in limited snaps, showing the kind of discipline and athleticism that McDuffie and Walker have yet to display. If Wilson and Cooper continue to outshine the starters, we could see a change of the guard sooner rather than later, especially if the Packers want their defense to improve against more formidable offenses.