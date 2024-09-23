5 Packers on Thin Ice Despite Impressive Week 3 Win
Following the Green Bay Packers' 30-14 Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, the team has now strung together back-to-back gritty victories without star quarterback Jordan Love. One more, and they’ll officially be on a winning streak early in the season.
While there have been standout individual and team performances, not everything has been picture-perfect. There’s still plenty of room for improvement, and some players find themselves dangerously close to losing their roles.
That particularly includes these five Packers who are on thin ice despite the team’s impressive Week 3 win.
T.J. Slaton
T.J. Slaton came out of the preseason as the starting defensive tackle next to Kenny Clark, but his hold on that job has been slipping. In Week 3, Devonte Wyatt finally surpassed him in snaps, and it feels like only a matter of time before Wyatt takes over the starting role full-time.
Slaton was supposed to be a run-stuffer—clogging gaps and anchoring the line of scrimmage—but he's struggled mightily in that role through the first three games. He’s been easily moved out of his spot, creating gaping running lanes where he should be a roadblock. Green Bay's defense has been vulnerable on the ground, and Slaton’s performance is a big part of that.
Meanwhile, Wyatt has been surging.
The former first-round pick has capitalized on his opportunities and looks like a disruptive force on the interior. With Clark also underperforming—currently graded as PFF’s 103rd-ranked interior lineman out of 108 qualified players—the Packers are fortunate Wyatt is heating up at the right time.
If Slaton doesn’t turn things around soon, Wyatt could take over the bulk of the snaps, leaving Slaton on the outside looking in.