5 Packers Whose Stock is Rising Heading into the Season
Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson
The Packers' linebacker overhaul this offseason was nothing short of dramatic. A switch from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme didn’t just shuffle bodies around; it rewrote the job descriptions and expectations for everyone at the position.
Out went former All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell, a fixture in Green Bay's defense, and in came two highly-touted rookies: Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'ron Hopper. The assumption was these rookies would be fast-tracked into starting roles alongside Quay Walker, cementing the Packers' new defensive identity.
But football rarely follows the script. As training camp unfolded, injuries and inconsistent performances sidelined the rookies’ immediate impact, leaving the door wide open for two veteran holdovers: Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson. And to the surprise of many, it’s McDuffie and Wilson who have seized those “starting” spots heading into the season.
For the duo, this is more than just a chance to hold the line until the rookies get up to speed. It’s an opportunity to redefine their careers in a defense that’s suddenly wide open for leadership. McDuffie, a relentless worker with a chip on his shoulder, and Wilson, a savvy vet who’s seen it all, now have the stage to prove that experience and reliability can outshine potential.
But this is the NFL, where competition never sleeps. Cooper and Hopper will be lurking, eager to make their mark once they’re fully healthy. For now, though, the job belongs to McDuffie and Wilson. Whether they can hold onto it will be one of the most intriguing storylines to watch as the season unfolds.
More Green Bay Packers News: