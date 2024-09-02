5 Packers Whose Stock is Rising Heading into the Season
MarShawn Lloyd
The Packers' running back situation warrants close attention as the season progresses. While Josh Jacobs is firmly established as the starter, the depth behind him is a bit more uncertain.
With AJ Dillon sidelined for the season, MarShawn Lloyd is set to step into the primary backup role. However, Lloyd has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for a couple of weeks.
The good news is that he returned to practice on Sunday, giving the Packers hope that he can quickly regain his form and make an impact. His return is a positive sign, and if he can get up to speed, there will be ample opportunities for him to prove his worth in the NFL.
Sean Rhyan
Sean Rhyan's position on the depth chart is another intriguing storyline for the Packers. When the team released its first unofficial depth chart, Rhyan was listed as the starting right guard, ahead of rookie Jordan Morgan. This is a promising development for the third-year pro.
Initially, Morgan was being groomed as a tackle during Organized Team Activities, but the Packers moved him inside to guard for training camp. Morgan quickly challenged Rhyan for the starting spot, looking like the favorite until injuries set him back.
Now that Morgan is back, it's likely he'll push to reclaim his place, but Rhyan's presence as the starter shows that the Packers aren’t ready to hand over the job to their first-round pick without a fight. Rhyan's early hold on the position is a testament to his readiness and the competition within the roster.