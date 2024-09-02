5 Packers Whose Stock is Rising Heading into the Season
The Green Bay Packers are entering the final stages of preparation for their highly anticipated season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. As two NFC contenders with Super Bowl aspirations, this matchup serves as an early litmus test for both teams—a measuring stick to see who might have the upper hand as the season unfolds.
While the Packers and Eagles are gearing up for what promises to be an intense battle, let's shift our focus to five Packers players who finished the preseason on a high note, with their stock rising as the regular season kicks off.
Brayden Narveson
The Packers' kicker carousel took another spin at the end of the preseason, ultimately landing on undrafted free agent Brayden Narveson. After parting ways with both Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson, the Packers are banking on Narveson to bring stability to a position that's been anything but stable.
Narveson comes with an intriguing college resume. Over six years, he connected on 71 of 91 field goal attempts—a respectable 78 percent—and, remarkably, never missed an extra point, hitting all 196 of his attempts. While he possesses a big leg, Green Bay is mostly concerned with one thing: consistency. The easy ones have to go through the uprights.
But it’s not just his leg that’s turned heads. Narveson delivered a standout interview over the weekend, exuding a level of confidence that had Packers fans ready to run through a wall. He spoke with the poise and assurance of a seasoned veteran, making it clear that he understands the pressures of the job and is ready to embrace them.
Now, of course, talk is cheap in the NFL. Narveson’s stock is rising not just because he’s saying the right things but because he has the chance to back it up when the lights come on. The Packers are betting that he can be the answer to their kicking woes, and if his demeanor is any indication, they might have found their guy.