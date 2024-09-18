5 Packers Still on Thin Ice Heading Into Week 3 Despite Win Over Colts
3. Brayden Narveson
Brayden Narveson has certainly been busy in his short tenure with the Packers. Through two games, he's already attempted eight field goals, tying him for the NFL lead.
That workload reflects the Packers' offensive struggles to finish drives and their relative confidence in Narveson's kicking ability—or at least their willingness to give him opportunities.
Narveson has displayed a strong leg, though, sending a message to fans and opponents. While he hasn't yet been called upon to attempt a field goal from beyond 50 yards in a game, he did showcase his range in pre-game warmups against the Colts, effortlessly drilling a 60-yarder that had enough leg to be good from 65. This kind of display gives the Packers a weapon in long-range situations, which could be crucial in close games down the road.
However, accuracy has been a concern. Narveson has already missed two field goals this season—both from 43 yards and both pushed to the right.
His current field goal percentage sits at 75 percent, which ties him for 26th among 32 kickers with at least one attempt. Those misses aren't just statistical blemishes; they nearly cost the Packers a victory in Week 2. His miss in the second half against the Colts left the door open for a potential game-winning drive by Indianapolis that could have turned a hard-fought win into a demoralizing loss.
Narveson is undoubtedly on a short leash. The Packers have had kicking issues dating back to last season, and they can't afford inconsistency from this position. While his big leg is an asset, the Packers need reliability in those intermediate distances. If Narveson can't deliver that, Green Bay may find themselves back on the kicker carousel sooner rather than later.