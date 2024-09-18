5 Packers Still on Thin Ice Heading Into Week 3 Despite Win Over Colts
2. Christian Watson
Christian Watson is a tantalizing talent on paper. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 208 pounds, with an impressive vertical leap and blazing straight-line speed, he's the kind of physical specimen who should be a nightmare for opposing defenses.
When you look at him, you see a potential star and someone capable of stretching the field and creating matchup problems all over the gridiron.
But in his third season, Watson's on-field production has not matched his potential. The same issues that plagued him in his first two years are rearing their heads once again. Watson tends to vanish in games, a troubling pattern for a player expected to be a dynamic weapon in the Packers' offense.
In the Week 2 victory over the Colts, Watson was practically invisible—he didn't see a single target the entire game. Through two weeks, he's been a non-factor, ranking fifth on the team in targets (five) and receptions (three) and sixth in receiving yards (13). Those numbers are not just disappointing; they are downright alarming for a player of his caliber.
This is simply unacceptable for a player with Watson's physical gifts. The Packers need every offensive weapon they can muster, especially with Love sidelined. Watson has to step up, not just as a deep threat but as a consistent, reliable option for whoever is under center.
If Watson can't establish himself as a go-to receiver, or at least a reliable complementary piece to Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed, the conversation about him will shift from his untapped potential to his squandered opportunities.