5 Packers' Rookies Who Could Start in Week 1 of 2024 NFL Season
Edgerrin Cooper or Ty'Ron Hopper, Linebacker
Linebacker is in a similar position as safety, in that the Packers overhauled the group in the offseason. They let go of former All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell, who struggled with injuries and declining performance the last couple of years, and embraced a youth movement by adding two draft picks to the mix.
However, the similarities probably end here. Green Bay did not bring in a high-priced free agent to stabilize the position. Instead, they're relying on former first-rounder Quay Walker to live up to the expectations his draft status and athletic abilities dictate. There's no questioning Walker's physical abilities- it's his ability to diagnose plays and handle the mental part of the game that is worrisome.
Although the Packers are switching to a 4-3 base defense, it's unclear how much time they'll spend in that alignment. Hafley will likely be more multiple in his scheme by relying on more defensive backs than linebackers. Still, there are plenty of chances to earn snaps alongside Walker.
Edgerrin Cooper, another second-round pick, and Ty'Ron Hopper, a third-round selection, will get the chance to battle Isaiah McDuffie for a spot atop the depth chart. Both players have a lot to prove but have the potential to unseat the veteran, who is looking to earn consistent playing time on defense for the first time in his career.
Cooper and Hopper both come with question marks as well. Some draft analysts felt like Green Bay reached for them at the positions they were selected in, and they'll have to prove their critics wrong. There's a lot of work to be done, but don't be surprised if one or both of them begin taking the steps to silence the doubters and step into a starting role.