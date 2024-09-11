5 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into Week 2 Matchup vs. Colts
4. Dontayvion Wicks
Dontayvion Wicks’ Week 1 performance was a far cry from what the Packers had hoped to see. Slated to play a complementary role in a crowded wide receiver room, Wicks failed to make any impact, finishing the night with zero receptions on three targets. Worse than the stat line was the fact that he looked out of sync with the offense and committed multiple mental errors.
He was credited with one drop, but there were more moments where it was clear he and Love were not on the same page. That’s not the type of showing you want when you're fighting for snaps in an offense loaded with young, hungry receivers like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed.
Wicks saw 19 passing snaps, and he’s already in danger of sliding down the depth chart if he doesn’t correct these mistakes quickly. Green Bay has too many talented options to afford patience for inconsistent performances.
5. Rich Bisaccia
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is the highest-paid in his role in the NFL, yet through three seasons in Green Bay, his unit continues to be a source of frustration. The Packers brought him in to fix a longstanding issue with special teams' inconsistency, but in Week 1 against Philadelphia, the unit once again faltered in key moments.
New kicker Brayden Narveson missed a critical field goal, potentially changing the game’s complexion.
Keisean Nixon’s decision to take a kickoff out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter cost the Packers valuable field position, raising questions about situational awareness and coaching.
Green Bay has been patient, but for how long? With Bisaccia given significant control over personnel decisions to suit special teams needs, continued mistakes could place him firmly on the hot seat.