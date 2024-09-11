5 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into Week 2 Matchup vs. Colts
2. Colby Wooden
The Packers' defensive line as a whole struggled mightily against the Eagles, with four of their defensive linemen—TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, Kingsley Enagbare, and Kenny Clark—logging some of the lowest PFF grades on the team.
However, while those players underperformed, Colby Wooden's situation might be even more concerning. Wooden didn’t play a single defensive snap in Week 1.
Failing to see the field when the rest of the defensive line falters is a red flag for a second-year pro hoping to carve out a role. If Wooden is already out of the defensive line rotation, it's a sign that he's on thinner ice than expected to start the season.
Whether it’s a matter of the Packers limiting his reps due to inexperience or something more concerning, Wooden will need to work his way into the rotation quickly if he wants to avoid being an afterthought on this defense.
3. Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave entered the season as the presumed starting tight end after taking the bulk of first-team snaps in camp and preseason. However, that assumption might have been premature, as Musgrave saw his role drastically reduced in Week 1.
He played only 17 offensive snaps, catching no passes on two targets—one of which ended in a costly interception by Love, potentially due to Musgrave not running his route properly. Meanwhile, Tucker Kraft seized the opportunity to shine, playing 64 snaps and showcasing his dual-threat ability as a blocker and receiver.
Musgrave is at risk of falling behind Kraft if he can’t quickly establish himself as a more reliable target and blocker. With plenty of competition at the skill positions, Musgrave’s starting spot is anything but secure heading into Week 2.