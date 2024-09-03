5 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Week 1
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt, a former first-round pick, finds himself in a somewhat precarious position heading into Week 1. Despite the high expectations that come with his draft status, Wyatt was unable to secure a starting role on the defensive line. Instead, that honor went to TJ Slaton, a fifth-round pick who has quietly earned his place in the starting lineup.
Wyatt will still see plenty of action, but it’s hard to ignore the disappointment in his current standing. At 26 years old, Wyatt isn't exactly a raw, developmental prospect anymore. The clock is ticking for him to make a significant impact, and if he doesn’t show more than flashes of his potential this season, the Packers might start thinking about his future beyond his rookie contract.
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs enters the 2024 season with both expectations and pressure sky-high. The Packers have been extremely cautious with him during training camp and the preseason, practically keeping him in bubble wrap. And for good reason—AJ Dillon is already out for the season with an injury, and rookie MarShawn Lloyd has been in and out of practice with various ailments. Jacobs is the undisputed lead back, but that also means all eyes will be on him when the real games begin.
Green Bay handed Jacobs a four-year, $48 million contract this offseason, a significant investment that underscores just how much they’re counting on him. But that deal comes with a catch: the Packers have a clear out after 2024, and they won’t hesitate to use it if Jacobs doesn’t deliver.
Last season was a down year for Jacobs, but he’s spoken confidently about how the Packers’ superior offensive line, quarterback, and supporting cast set him up for a bounce-back campaign. Those elements remove the usual excuses and place the burden squarely on Jacobs to prove that 2023 was an anomaly, not the start of a decline.
He’s got the tools and the talent around him—now it’s time to show that he can still be one of the league’s elite backs. If he falters, the Packers might be looking to move on sooner rather than later.