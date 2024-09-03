5 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Week 1
Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon had a spectacular offseason, benefiting not just from a new three-year, $18 million contract but also from rule changes on kickoffs that could play right into his hands. The Packers are banking on Nixon's ability to make game-changing plays on special teams, but with a bigger paycheck comes bigger expectations—and those extend far beyond the return game.
Nixon is expected to thrive under the new kickoff rules, which are designed to increase the number of returns and increase his opportunities by encouraging more strategic, shorter kicks. He’s already proven he can be a game-breaker in that phase, but the real question for Nixon heading into this season is whether he can hold up his end of the bargain on defense.
Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes are locked in as the Packers' starting cornerbacks on the outside, leaving Nixon to resume his usual role in the slot. But the pressure is on. The Packers didn’t make any splashy moves at cornerback in the offseason, but they did draft Javon Bullard in the second round, and Bullard is no ordinary safety. He’s versatile, with the ability to play in the slot—a role that could directly challenge Nixon’s defensive snaps.
The Packers are also high on fellow rookie safety Evan Williams, and they may experiment with getting both Bullard and Williams on the field at the same time. One way to do that is to slide Bullard into the slot, which would bump Nixon to the sidelines.
This season, Nixon can't afford to be just a one-dimensional player. His special teams prowess may have earned him a new contract, but if he wants to stay on the field when the defense is out there, he'll need to constantly prove he’s up to the task. Otherwise, his defensive role could start to diminish as the season progresses.