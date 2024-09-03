5 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Week 1
The Green Bay Packers are set to kick off their 2024 NFL season with a Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, and they’re doing it in style—by taking their talents to São Paulo, Brazil.
The tropical heat is a fitting backdrop for what promises to be an intense battle between two NFC contenders with Super Bowl aspirations. But while the temperature rises in Brazil, the heat is also on several Packers players who need to prove their worth from the get-go.
Josh Myers
Josh Myers entered the NFL with plenty of promise as a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, and from day one, he was handed the keys to the Packers' offensive line as their starting center. It’s a position that comes with immense responsibility, anchoring the line and being the brain trust in identifying defensive schemes and making pre-snap adjustments. But for all the expectations, Myers' performance has been more steady than spectacular.
Sure, Myers has held onto his starting job mostly unchallenged, but that might say more about the Packers' depth at the position than it does about his play. The problem is that Myers has been serviceable but not the game-changer the Packers envisioned. In a league where the margin for error is razor-thin, good enough often isn't—especially when you're the man in the middle.
This season, Myers is not just playing for his spot on the team; he's playing for his NFL future. With free agency looming, every snap, every block, every call at the line is under the microscope.
If his play doesn’t take a noticeable leap, the Packers might not wait until the offseason to make a change. They have options on the roster who could step in if Myers falters. For Myers, the heat is on—both in Brazil and in Green Bay—and how he handles it could define not just his season, but his career trajectory.