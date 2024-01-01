5 Packers Leaving Green Bay in the New Year
Five of the most likely Packers who will say goodbye to Green Bay in the new year.
3. Patrick Taylor
Another Packers incumbent and pending free agent, Patrick Taylor has spent the last three seasons in the running back room as a depth option.
Unfortunately, there haven’t been a ton of highlights to speak of. Taylor failed to eclipse even 100 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons, and he’s barely surpassed that number in 2023.
While Green Bay’s RB situation could be shaken up this offseason depending on what happens to fellow free agent A.J. Dillon or Aaron Jones, there’s no real reason to keep the underperforming Taylor around. With how undervalued good running back talent is across the league right now, LaFleur could bolster his group with a legitimately accomplished veteran this offseason.
Notching a single touchdown in three years, Taylor simply hasn’t done enough to warrant sticking around. The Packers would be wise to bring in an actual positive contributor than wasting anymore carries on the Memphis product.