5 Packers Exceeding Expectations So Far in 2024
5. Edgerrin Cooper
Last but certainly not least is rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Despite playing only 18 defensive snaps through the first two games, he's made enough of an impact that the Packers are surely wondering how to get him on the field more.
In those limited opportunities, Cooper has flashed the kind of speed and violent tackling that turns heads. With four tackles already, his sideline-to-sideline range is hard to ignore. This is the type of athleticism the Packers have been craving in their linebacker corps.
It's not just the tackles; it's the way he's making them. Cooper has a knack for reading plays quickly and closing in on ball carriers with a vengeance. His instincts and physicality leap off the screen when he's on the field. The Packers' defense, which has had its fair share of inconsistency, could use a player with Cooper’s skill set to inject some energy and playmaking ability.
Isaiah McDuffie, one of the current starters, has struggled out of the gate this season, opening the door for Cooper to earn more snaps in the coming weeks. It's not a stretch to say the rookie is already pushing for a larger role.
Cooper missed time in training camp due to injuries, which slowed his integration into the defense. But now that he’s healthy and showcasing his talents, the coaching staff has to be re-evaluating their linebacker rotation.
Finding more playing time for Cooper isn’t just about rewarding his strong play; it’s about transforming the Packers' defense. His presence could give the unit the burst it desperately needs. A player who can patrol the middle of the field and chase down plays on the outside is invaluable.
If Cooper continues on this trajectory, it may only be a matter of time before he rises to the top of the depth chart. His upside is tantalizing, and the Packers can't afford to keep it bottled up much longer.
