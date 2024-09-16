5 Packers Exceeding Expectations So Far in 2024
4. Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs, another one of the Packers' high-profile free agent signings, is proving to be worth every penny through the first two weeks of the season.
Against the Colts, he rumbled for a staggering 151 yards on 32 carries, pushing his season total to 235 yards. That's not just a solid start—that's the most rushing yards by a player in his first two games with the Packers in franchise history. He currently ranks third in the NFL in total rushing yards, signaling the kind of impact player the Packers hoped they'd be getting.
In Week 2, with Malik Willis under center, head coach Matt LaFleur dialed up a run-heavy game plan designed to protect his inexperienced quarterback and avoid the kind of game-changing mistakes that could cost them a win.
The plan worked to perfection, largely because Jacobs was a workhorse. Not only did he tote the rock 32 times, but he did it under grueling conditions, as the game was played in one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded at Lambeau Field.
Jacobs wasn't just a bell-cow; he was a battering ram, consistently picking up tough yards between the tackles and wearing down the Colts' defense. Time and again, he showcased the vision, patience, and burst that made him such a coveted free agent.
It's still early, but if this is the version of Jacobs the Packers are going to get for the rest of the season, they could have something special brewing. His ability to grind out yards and control the tempo of the game provides a safety net not just for the quarterback, but for the entire offense.