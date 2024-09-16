5 Packers Exceeding Expectations So Far in 2024
3. Xavier McKinney
When the Packers handed Xavier McKinney a sizable contract this offseason, some analysts were quick to question the move. Was it an overpay? Would McKinney really make the difference Green Bay needed in their secondary? Just two games into the season, McKinney is already making those doubts look foolish.
McKinney has been a revelation on the Packers' defense, bringing the kind of playmaking ability they sorely lacked last season. He’s recorded two interceptions in two games, sparking a defensive unit that managed only seven picks throughout all of last year. Thanks in part to McKinney's presence, the Packers' defense has already racked up five interceptions, becoming a unit that suddenly looks dangerous rather than predictable.
What's most impressive about McKinney isn't just his knack for finding the ball—it's his versatility. The Packers have deployed him in multiple roles on the field. In just two games, he’s lined up on the defensive line, in the box as an extra linebacker, in the slot against receivers, and as the deep free safety. This kind of flexibility gives defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley an invaluable chess piece, allowing him to disguise coverages and keep opposing quarterbacks guessing.
McKinney's adaptability has been crucial, especially given that he's been playing alongside two rookies in the secondary. He's brought stability to the backend, freeing up the younger players to grow into their roles without being overwhelmed.
His ability to be everywhere at once has transformed the identity of this defense. In their close win over the Colts, McKinney's presence was felt on nearly every snap, helping the Packers preserve their lead when it mattered most.
McKinney is proving to be more than just a safety; he's the anchor of a revitalized Packers defense that suddenly looks like it has the potential to be a difference-maker in close games.