5 Packers Exceeding Expectations So Far in 2024
2. Jayden Reed
Two games into the season, and the Packers' top wide receiver seems to have emerged—and it’s not the guy everyone expected. Jayden Reed has taken center stage in Green Bay's passing game, quickly becoming a go-to target for the Packers' quarterbacks.
Reed has been a versatile weapon in the Packers' offense, showcasing his ability to make plays in both the receiving and running game. He’s second on the team in receptions with six, just one shy of Romeo Doubs, but he leads the team in receiving yards with 147 and has already found the end zone through the air. The Packers have also made a concerted effort to involve him in the running game, giving him three carries for 70 yards and an additional touchdown. When the ball is in his hands, he’s electric.
What’s become abundantly clear is that the Packers’ coaching staff views Reed as a player who can create mismatches all over the field. They’ve drawn up plays specifically to get him into open space—jet sweeps, screens, and quick slants designed to utilize his speed and vision. The offense looks noticeably different when Reed has the ball, adding a dynamic element that keeps defenses on their heels.
Meanwhile, Christian Watson, once thought to be the de facto No. 1 receiver, was a non-factor against the Colts. Reed stepped up in his absence and filled the void seamlessly.
It’s not just the stats that tell the story—it’s the trust he’s quickly built with the quarterbacks, whether it’s been Jordan Love or Malik Willis. Reed’s playmaking ability and reliability have positioned him as the early favorite to be the Packers' primary weapon in the passing game.