5 Packers Exceeding Expectations So Far in 2024
The Green Bay Packers have already experienced plenty of highs and lows through the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.
After dropping a nail-biter to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1—that included a heartbreaking late injury to Jordan Love—they managed to bounce back and scrape out a win in Week 2 with Malik Willis under center. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a gritty, gutsy performance in all three phases that kept them afloat.
At 1-1, the Packers find themselves in a somewhat fortunate position. They've weathered the early-season storm and now look to build on their performances moving forward. The key to sustaining their momentum will be the contributions of several players who have exceeded expectations so far this season. Here are five Packers who have been rising above the bar in 2024.
1. Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft wasted no time asserting his presence in the Packers' offense, seizing the role as the primary tight end over Luke Musgrave by the end of Week 1. His emergence hasn’t just been about playing time; it’s been about his impact on the field through the first two games.
Kraft may not yet be the elite blocker the Packers hope he can become, but he's already a notch above Musgrave in that department. His versatility in blocking different types of defenders, including quicker defensive backs in open space, has given the Packers an edge in opening up running lanes. His willingness to engage in the dirty work sets the tone for the offense and allows the Packers to maintain a balanced attack.
Where Kraft truly shines, though, is after the catch. He has hauled in four receptions for 53 yards so far, but it’s the 45 yards he’s gained post-reception that jump off the stat sheet. Kraft doesn’t just catch the ball; he turns into a threat the moment it's in his hands. His ability to rack up yards after the catch adds a new dimension to the Packers' passing game, making him a valuable weapon in multiple phases of the offense.
Expect Kraft to remain a focal point moving forward, as his blend of blocking and after-the-catch skills provides a dynamic element that the Packers are eager to exploit.